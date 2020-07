Amenities

On a corner lot with peek-a-boo view of the mountains. Great courtyard and backyard with extended patio, fruit trees and furniture with swing. Cayman model with designer paint on walls, upgraded tile and appliances. Queen in master and Murphy set up in second bedroom. Golf cart included as well as bicycles for fun. Great location-walk to second clubhouse. Pets welcome. No Smokers please.