Desert Palms, CA
38324 Sunny Days Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:18 AM

38324 Sunny Days Drive

38324 Sunny Days Drive · (760) 554-7172
Location

38324 Sunny Days Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, shaker white cabinets and quartz counters! Updated lighting in kitchen and great room! Casual dining overlooking the back patio. Master has door to back patio, dual sinks and lovely shower. Secondary bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry room near the garage. Pricing can vary depending upon length of time rented. All in the lovely development of Sun City Palm Desert! Golf, Tennis, Pickelball, and lots of clubs to join!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38324 Sunny Days Drive have any available units?
38324 Sunny Days Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38324 Sunny Days Drive have?
Some of 38324 Sunny Days Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38324 Sunny Days Drive currently offering any rent specials?
38324 Sunny Days Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38324 Sunny Days Drive pet-friendly?
No, 38324 Sunny Days Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 38324 Sunny Days Drive offer parking?
Yes, 38324 Sunny Days Drive does offer parking.
Does 38324 Sunny Days Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38324 Sunny Days Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38324 Sunny Days Drive have a pool?
No, 38324 Sunny Days Drive does not have a pool.
Does 38324 Sunny Days Drive have accessible units?
No, 38324 Sunny Days Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 38324 Sunny Days Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 38324 Sunny Days Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38324 Sunny Days Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 38324 Sunny Days Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
