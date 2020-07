Amenities

A wonderful vacation home for snowbirds. This Tangiers model is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is the expanded model with large second bedroom and convertible den/bedroom. Tastelfully decorated and upgraded with granite kitchen. Lovely backyard with built in BBQ. Snowbirds just hang up your clothes and enjoy all the amenities of Sun City.