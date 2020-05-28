All apartments in Desert Palms
34766 Blake Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:07 PM

34766 Blake Drive

34766 Blake Drive · (760) 541-4803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34766 Blake Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
$4200 Oct, Nov & Dec 2020, This remodeled & highly upgraded great room Montego w/ Casita is located in the newest section of Sun City Palm Desert, guard gated community & can accommodate 4-6 people. The tastefully redecorated interior has new furnishings & wall art. All TVs have free Netflix & Amazon Prime; a 75'' HDTV in the entertainment area & flat screen TVs in all bedrooms & casita. The kitchen has granite counters, a Keurig coffee maker, Stainless appliances, full suite of dishes, cooking supplies and separate eating area. The east facing private rear leisure area boasts a BBQ, new umbrellas & new cushions on the patio furniture. The master bedroom has a King Bed and leisure area access; master bath with dual sink vanity, large walk in shower & walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is on the opposite side of the home with a TV & queen bed & full bath. Casita has twin beds & a full bath with closet. The Great room includes a fireplace and computer area (WI-FI) & dining area. This home is an entertainer's delight. Available for seasonal rental Oct, Nov-Dec 2020, $4400 Jan-Apr 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34766 Blake Drive have any available units?
34766 Blake Drive has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34766 Blake Drive have?
Some of 34766 Blake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34766 Blake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34766 Blake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34766 Blake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34766 Blake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 34766 Blake Drive offer parking?
No, 34766 Blake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34766 Blake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34766 Blake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34766 Blake Drive have a pool?
No, 34766 Blake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34766 Blake Drive have accessible units?
No, 34766 Blake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34766 Blake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34766 Blake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 34766 Blake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34766 Blake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
