34766 Blake Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

$4200 Oct, Nov & Dec 2020, This remodeled & highly upgraded great room Montego w/ Casita is located in the newest section of Sun City Palm Desert, guard gated community & can accommodate 4-6 people. The tastefully redecorated interior has new furnishings & wall art. All TVs have free Netflix & Amazon Prime; a 75'' HDTV in the entertainment area & flat screen TVs in all bedrooms & casita. The kitchen has granite counters, a Keurig coffee maker, Stainless appliances, full suite of dishes, cooking supplies and separate eating area. The east facing private rear leisure area boasts a BBQ, new umbrellas & new cushions on the patio furniture. The master bedroom has a King Bed and leisure area access; master bath with dual sink vanity, large walk in shower & walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is on the opposite side of the home with a TV & queen bed & full bath. Casita has twin beds & a full bath with closet. The Great room includes a fireplace and computer area (WI-FI) & dining area. This home is an entertainer's delight. Available for seasonal rental Oct, Nov-Dec 2020, $4400 Jan-Apr 2021.