958 Coral Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Coral Treasure is a custom four (4) bedroom ranch style house on the golf course and a 5 minute walk to the Beach!!



This home is located on the 17th hole of The Dunes Private Golf Course.



Upon entering the front door, the first thing you see is the living room with the gorgeous ocean view and golf greens. (This golf course is private, see Media tab for a link to public golf courses within just a few miles of this house) You walk towards the large sliding glass doors and as you open them you are greeted with the scent of fresh ocean air! All around the home is a wonderland of blooming flowers and lush plants. Each room as a Cal King bed and its own TV.



The living room is large and it accommodates 10 or more for seating. There is a fireplace, game table and a 60 inch TV. There are several games such as poker, dominoes, board games and much more.

Next to the living room is the formal dining room. The table seats 8 to 12 comfortably. There is a buffet and chandelier.



The kitchen is chef ready! Two (2) dishwashers, two (2) ovens, two (2) stoves, grill and a temperature controlled wine refrigerator. There is also a breakfast nook with seating up to (six) 6 people. Keurig Coffee maker and regular coffee maker available



The master bedroom has an ocean view with french doors that open up to the golf greens as well as cozy outdoor seating area. This room features a fireplace and a conversation area. It has a special bar and sink for those fun friends and family times. The master suite has a large walk in closet and separate dressing room. The bathroom features a jacuzzi tub and a shower. It has a double sink with even a towel warmer!



There is a suite right off of the kitchen area that has a beautiful ocean view and its own french doors that open to the pathway that leads to the golf greens and to the beach path. It has its own private bath and shower as well.



The third bedroom is decorated in blue and cream. It has a bathroom with a shower and lots of closet and drawer space. The window view looks out to the front of the house where there are beautiful gardens.



The fourth bedroom is very bright and cheerful. Decorated in pinks and greens.. It does not have its own private bathroom but there is a half bathroom right outside its door. This room has its own view of the ocean and the golf greens.



Outside there are two outdoor seating areas for those sunny days! We are next to the Spanish Bay Resort and Golf, Cannery Row, Monterey Bay Aquarium, 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach Resort and Spa and much more.



This home has a remote controlled 2-car garage.



County of Monterey Transient Occupancy Registration Certificate #TBD

Monterey County Ordnance requires we collect Transient Occupancy Tax equal to 10.5% of rent. Some Vacation Rental websites do not support collection of T.O.T. In those cases, the Tax must be paid directly to Property Manager prior to or upon arrival for all Rentals shorter than 30 Days.



Your hosts have provided the services of Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc., a locally owned and operated company. Your Property Managers are available by cellular phone, text messaging and email during your visit.



Here at Coast Estate, we take every measure to ensure the cleanliness of our fully furnished homes. We clean our homes with hospital grade, environmentally friendly, pet & child safe cleaning solutions. Our primary cleaning agent kills 99.99% of all pathogens known to man. As a Sanitizer, it kills 99.99% of common bacteria, As a Virucide it kills 99.9% of viruses, ranging from Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2, Influenza A2, CV1 through 19, Ebola, HBV and HIV-1, Hepatitis C.



Monthly rental rates are discounted to reflect that guests booking reservations of more than 28 days are required to pay Gas, Electric and Water Utilities in addition to the quoted rental rate.



