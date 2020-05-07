All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Find more places like 958 Coral Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Monte Forest, CA
/
958 Coral Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:18 AM

958 Coral Drive

958 Coral Drive · (831) 521-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Del Monte Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

958 Coral Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Coral Treasure is a custom four (4) bedroom ranch style house on the golf course and a 5 minute walk to the Beach!!

This home is located on the 17th hole of The Dunes Private Golf Course.

Upon entering the front door, the first thing you see is the living room with the gorgeous ocean view and golf greens. (This golf course is private, see Media tab for a link to public golf courses within just a few miles of this house) You walk towards the large sliding glass doors and as you open them you are greeted with the scent of fresh ocean air! All around the home is a wonderland of blooming flowers and lush plants. Each room as a Cal King bed and its own TV.

The living room is large and it accommodates 10 or more for seating. There is a fireplace, game table and a 60 inch TV. There are several games such as poker, dominoes, board games and much more.
-
Next to the living room is the formal dining room. The table seats 8 to 12 comfortably. There is a buffet and chandelier.

The kitchen is chef ready! Two (2) dishwashers, two (2) ovens, two (2) stoves, grill and a temperature controlled wine refrigerator. There is also a breakfast nook with seating up to (six) 6 people. Keurig Coffee maker and regular coffee maker available

The master bedroom has an ocean view with french doors that open up to the golf greens as well as cozy outdoor seating area. This room features a fireplace and a conversation area. It has a special bar and sink for those fun friends and family times. The master suite has a large walk in closet and separate dressing room. The bathroom features a jacuzzi tub and a shower. It has a double sink with even a towel warmer!

There is a suite right off of the kitchen area that has a beautiful ocean view and its own french doors that open to the pathway that leads to the golf greens and to the beach path. It has its own private bath and shower as well.

The third bedroom is decorated in blue and cream. It has a bathroom with a shower and lots of closet and drawer space. The window view looks out to the front of the house where there are beautiful gardens.

The fourth bedroom is very bright and cheerful. Decorated in pinks and greens.. It does not have its own private bathroom but there is a half bathroom right outside its door. This room has its own view of the ocean and the golf greens.

Outside there are two outdoor seating areas for those sunny days! We are next to the Spanish Bay Resort and Golf, Cannery Row, Monterey Bay Aquarium, 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach Resort and Spa and much more.

This home has a remote controlled 2-car garage.

County of Monterey Transient Occupancy Registration Certificate #TBD
Monterey County Ordnance requires we collect Transient Occupancy Tax equal to 10.5% of rent. Some Vacation Rental websites do not support collection of T.O.T. In those cases, the Tax must be paid directly to Property Manager prior to or upon arrival for all Rentals shorter than 30 Days.

Your hosts have provided the services of Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc., a locally owned and operated company. Your Property Managers are available by cellular phone, text messaging and email during your visit.

Here at Coast Estate, we take every measure to ensure the cleanliness of our fully furnished homes. We clean our homes with hospital grade, environmentally friendly, pet & child safe cleaning solutions. Our primary cleaning agent kills 99.99% of all pathogens known to man. As a Sanitizer, it kills 99.99% of common bacteria, As a Virucide it kills 99.9% of viruses, ranging from Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2, Influenza A2, CV1 through 19, Ebola, HBV and HIV-1, Hepatitis C.

Monthly rental rates are discounted to reflect that guests booking reservations of more than 28 days are required to pay Gas, Electric and Water Utilities in addition to the quoted rental rate.

Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc.
California DRE License 02085209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 Coral Drive have any available units?
958 Coral Drive has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 958 Coral Drive have?
Some of 958 Coral Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 Coral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
958 Coral Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Coral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 958 Coral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 958 Coral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 958 Coral Drive does offer parking.
Does 958 Coral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 Coral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Coral Drive have a pool?
No, 958 Coral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 958 Coral Drive have accessible units?
No, 958 Coral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Coral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 958 Coral Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 958 Coral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 958 Coral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 958 Coral Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Del Monte Forest 2 BedroomsDel Monte Forest 3 Bedrooms
Del Monte Forest Apartments with Washer-DryerDel Monte Forest Furnished Apartments
Del Monte Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CA
Pacific Grove, CACapitola, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity