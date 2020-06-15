Amenities

3786 Adobe by the Sea - 2 bedrooms - 1.5 baths - Sleeps 4 - Pet Friendly!



**Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent**



**Rent ranges from $5344 to $9550 per month depending on length of stay and time of year.**



***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or go to: https://www.sanctuaryvacationrentals.com/vacation-rentals/3786-adobe-sea



The 1,200-square-foot pet-friendly home in the exclusive Pebble Beach community can be enjoyed indoors or out, with a flagstone patio offering great views of the Monterey Peninsula County Club golf course and distant ocean views beyond. Its also within walking distance of the beach and China Rock Vista point, and a few minutes drive from Rip Van Winkle Open Space, a strip of forested terrain popular with hikers, joggers, bikers and off-leash dog walkers.



Not only is the MPCC course nearby, but also Poppy Hills, Spanish Bay, and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Dining and shopping can also be found in abundance at the Pebble Beach and Spanish Bay resorts.



The home is just 10 minutes by car to downtown Carmel, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row and Asilomar, and about half an hour from Big Sur.



The renovated post-adobe home has whitewashed vaulted ceilings, tiled floors in the kitchen and living room, carpeted bedrooms and large windows throughout that let in plenty of natural light.



Guests entering the front door will find themselves in a cozy living room with tile floors, with comfortable sofas surrounding a gas start wood-burning fireplace with a copper hood and a 55-inch Samsung Smart UHD TV.



The open floor plan brings together the living room, dining area and kitchen, so that all look out upon lovely views of the Monterey Peninsula County Club golf course.



Even better views can be enjoyed from the flagstone patio, which is bordered by moss-covered live oaks and Monterey pines, and has patio seating around a firepit, as well as a gourmet gas barbecue.



