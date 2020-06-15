All apartments in Del Monte Forest
3786 Adobe by the Sea
3786 Adobe by the Sea

1021 Broncho Road · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Broncho Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $5344 · Avail. now

$5,344

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
3786 Adobe by the Sea - 2 bedrooms - 1.5 baths - Sleeps 4 - Pet Friendly!

**Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent**

**Rent ranges from $5344 to $9550 per month depending on length of stay and time of year.**

***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or go to: https://www.sanctuaryvacationrentals.com/vacation-rentals/3786-adobe-sea

The 1,200-square-foot pet-friendly home in the exclusive Pebble Beach community can be enjoyed indoors or out, with a flagstone patio offering great views of the Monterey Peninsula County Club golf course and distant ocean views beyond. Its also within walking distance of the beach and China Rock Vista point, and a few minutes drive from Rip Van Winkle Open Space, a strip of forested terrain popular with hikers, joggers, bikers and off-leash dog walkers.

Not only is the MPCC course nearby, but also Poppy Hills, Spanish Bay, and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Dining and shopping can also be found in abundance at the Pebble Beach and Spanish Bay resorts.

The home is just 10 minutes by car to downtown Carmel, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row and Asilomar, and about half an hour from Big Sur.

The renovated post-adobe home has whitewashed vaulted ceilings, tiled floors in the kitchen and living room, carpeted bedrooms and large windows throughout that let in plenty of natural light.

Guests entering the front door will find themselves in a cozy living room with tile floors, with comfortable sofas surrounding a gas start wood-burning fireplace with a copper hood and a 55-inch Samsung Smart UHD TV.

The open floor plan brings together the living room, dining area and kitchen, so that all look out upon lovely views of the Monterey Peninsula County Club golf course.

Even better views can be enjoyed from the flagstone patio, which is bordered by moss-covered live oaks and Monterey pines, and has patio seating around a firepit, as well as a gourmet gas barbecue.

(RLNE5133719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3786 Adobe by the Sea have any available units?
3786 Adobe by the Sea has a unit available for $5,344 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3786 Adobe by the Sea have?
Some of 3786 Adobe by the Sea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3786 Adobe by the Sea currently offering any rent specials?
3786 Adobe by the Sea isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3786 Adobe by the Sea pet-friendly?
No, 3786 Adobe by the Sea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 3786 Adobe by the Sea offer parking?
Yes, 3786 Adobe by the Sea does offer parking.
Does 3786 Adobe by the Sea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3786 Adobe by the Sea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3786 Adobe by the Sea have a pool?
No, 3786 Adobe by the Sea does not have a pool.
Does 3786 Adobe by the Sea have accessible units?
No, 3786 Adobe by the Sea does not have accessible units.
Does 3786 Adobe by the Sea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3786 Adobe by the Sea has units with dishwashers.
Does 3786 Adobe by the Sea have units with air conditioning?
No, 3786 Adobe by the Sea does not have units with air conditioning.
