3476 Hermitage by the Sea

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

***Rents monthly for $7452 to $15,859 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).****



Distant ocean views in the exclusive gated community of Pebble Beach.



The second story is the main living space with distant views of the ocean over the treetops from the living and dining rooms. A bank of skylights on the high beamed ceilings bathes the living room, dining room and kitchen in soft coastal light. There is a gas fireplace and a wall of glass has sliding doors that open to a deck.



The modern kitchen has white quartz counter tops, high-end appliances and sleek contemporary cabinetry. Stand at the sink and interact with others in the dining room, at the bar or in the living room. Entertain up to 10 in the dining room at a rectangular distressed-wood table.



You can prepare meals on a gas grill and dine outdoors on a private deck with a round wooden table and chairs for 4 while you enjoy the garden with its colorful potted plants, flowering shrubs and collection of wall-mounted birdhouses.



The master bedroom has sliding glass doors that open to a patio, a queen bed fitted with luxury linens, large walk-in closet and a flat-screen TV. The master bath has a porcelain soaking tub and a large separate shower.



A second bedroom also has sliding glass doors opening to the patio and a wrought-iron queen bed. A full bath down the hall is tiled in white with a decorative checkerboard black and white tile strip and features a glass-enclosed shower.



The downstairs family room has a 44 flat screen HDTV over the gas fireplace. There is also a desk if you are on a working vacation, a stainless steel sink and small refrigerator.



On this lower level, a third bedroom has a queen bed and sliding glass doors leading a to a patio. A full bath has a tub/shower. There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer.



No Pets Allowed



