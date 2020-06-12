All apartments in Del Monte Forest
3476 Hermitage by the Sea
3476 Hermitage by the Sea

3113 Hermitage Road · (831) 373-7103
Location

3113 Hermitage Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $7452 · Avail. now

$7,452

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent***

***Rents monthly for $7452 to $15,859 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).****

Distant ocean views in the exclusive gated community of Pebble Beach.

The second story is the main living space with distant views of the ocean over the treetops from the living and dining rooms. A bank of skylights on the high beamed ceilings bathes the living room, dining room and kitchen in soft coastal light. There is a gas fireplace and a wall of glass has sliding doors that open to a deck.

The modern kitchen has white quartz counter tops, high-end appliances and sleek contemporary cabinetry. Stand at the sink and interact with others in the dining room, at the bar or in the living room. Entertain up to 10 in the dining room at a rectangular distressed-wood table.

You can prepare meals on a gas grill and dine outdoors on a private deck with a round wooden table and chairs for 4 while you enjoy the garden with its colorful potted plants, flowering shrubs and collection of wall-mounted birdhouses.

The master bedroom has sliding glass doors that open to a patio, a queen bed fitted with luxury linens, large walk-in closet and a flat-screen TV. The master bath has a porcelain soaking tub and a large separate shower.

A second bedroom also has sliding glass doors opening to the patio and a wrought-iron queen bed. A full bath down the hall is tiled in white with a decorative checkerboard black and white tile strip and features a glass-enclosed shower.

The downstairs family room has a 44 flat screen HDTV over the gas fireplace. There is also a desk if you are on a working vacation, a stainless steel sink and small refrigerator.

On this lower level, a third bedroom has a queen bed and sliding glass doors leading a to a patio. A full bath has a tub/shower. There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2527289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3476 Hermitage by the Sea have any available units?
3476 Hermitage by the Sea has a unit available for $7,452 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3476 Hermitage by the Sea have?
Some of 3476 Hermitage by the Sea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3476 Hermitage by the Sea currently offering any rent specials?
3476 Hermitage by the Sea isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3476 Hermitage by the Sea pet-friendly?
No, 3476 Hermitage by the Sea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 3476 Hermitage by the Sea offer parking?
Yes, 3476 Hermitage by the Sea does offer parking.
Does 3476 Hermitage by the Sea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3476 Hermitage by the Sea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3476 Hermitage by the Sea have a pool?
No, 3476 Hermitage by the Sea does not have a pool.
Does 3476 Hermitage by the Sea have accessible units?
No, 3476 Hermitage by the Sea does not have accessible units.
Does 3476 Hermitage by the Sea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3476 Hermitage by the Sea has units with dishwashers.
Does 3476 Hermitage by the Sea have units with air conditioning?
No, 3476 Hermitage by the Sea does not have units with air conditioning.
