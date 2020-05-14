All apartments in Del Monte Forest
1071 Mission Street

1071 Mission Road · (831) 484-4604 ext. 111
Location

1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1071 Mission Street · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private courtyard with floor to ceiling windows on both sides of the open living room with a double sided fireplace.

One of the many things I love about this home is you have the master bedroom on one side of the house and the two guest bedrooms and shared bathroom on the other side the house. The center of the home is the spacious great room and to the right is a formal dining room with built in cabinets and hardwood floors. The kitchen can be found just off the dining room with great pantry storage, clean mid-century decor with island in the middle, gas cook top, double ovens and more.

No Pets Allowed

This home comes with a two car garage, washer and dryer inside the home and gorgeous gardens that make staying at home the best place to be. The home is located in the private community of Pebble Beach with some of the best restaurants in the world, stunning beaches and beautiful hiking in the Del Monte Forest.

(RLNE5736440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1071 Mission Street have any available units?
1071 Mission Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1071 Mission Street have?
Some of 1071 Mission Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1071 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
1071 Mission Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 Mission Street pet-friendly?
No, 1071 Mission Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 1071 Mission Street offer parking?
Yes, 1071 Mission Street does offer parking.
Does 1071 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1071 Mission Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 Mission Street have a pool?
No, 1071 Mission Street does not have a pool.
Does 1071 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 1071 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1071 Mission Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1071 Mission Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1071 Mission Street does not have units with air conditioning.
