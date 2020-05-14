1071 Mission Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private courtyard with floor to ceiling windows on both sides of the open living room with a double sided fireplace.



One of the many things I love about this home is you have the master bedroom on one side of the house and the two guest bedrooms and shared bathroom on the other side the house. The center of the home is the spacious great room and to the right is a formal dining room with built in cabinets and hardwood floors. The kitchen can be found just off the dining room with great pantry storage, clean mid-century decor with island in the middle, gas cook top, double ovens and more.



No Pets Allowed



This home comes with a two car garage, washer and dryer inside the home and gorgeous gardens that make staying at home the best place to be. The home is located in the private community of Pebble Beach with some of the best restaurants in the world, stunning beaches and beautiful hiking in the Del Monte Forest.



