424 Stratford Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Newly upgraded 2br/2ba home with ocean views. A/C! Open,spacious floor plan, large master suite, Murphy bed in one of the bedrooms, granite counter tops, new flooring, ample storage space including extra garage storage. Secure building, gated underground garage & indoor elevator (no steps!). Well maintained, beautiful complex has a private oceanfront serene park setting with a picnic area to enjoy unobstructed views of the ocean & spectacular sunsets. Pics don't reflect new upgrades and new flooring.