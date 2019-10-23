All apartments in Del Mar
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

424 Stratford Court

424 Stratford Court · No Longer Available
Location

424 Stratford Court, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Newly upgraded 2br/2ba home with ocean views. A/C! Open,spacious floor plan, large master suite, Murphy bed in one of the bedrooms, granite counter tops, new flooring, ample storage space including extra garage storage. Secure building, gated underground garage & indoor elevator (no steps!). Well maintained, beautiful complex has a private oceanfront serene park setting with a picnic area to enjoy unobstructed views of the ocean & spectacular sunsets. Pics don't reflect new upgrades and new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Stratford Court have any available units?
424 Stratford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 424 Stratford Court have?
Some of 424 Stratford Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Stratford Court currently offering any rent specials?
424 Stratford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Stratford Court pet-friendly?
No, 424 Stratford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 424 Stratford Court offer parking?
Yes, 424 Stratford Court offers parking.
Does 424 Stratford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Stratford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Stratford Court have a pool?
Yes, 424 Stratford Court has a pool.
Does 424 Stratford Court have accessible units?
No, 424 Stratford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Stratford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Stratford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Stratford Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 Stratford Court has units with air conditioning.
