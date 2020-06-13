Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Results within 1 mile of Del Aire

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5550 Boardwalk
5550 Boardwalk, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1135 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
360 at South Bay! Offering a rare, two story end unit, one bedroom loft-style condo This chic condo is a must see. The floors were RE ENTLY redone in a pretty white oak wash.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5545 Ocean #104
5545 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1320 sqft
'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4433 W 154th
4433 154th Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2180 sqft
Like new free-standing home in a 3 unit gated complex. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Del Aire
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,446
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
21 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,693
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
71 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,373
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,342
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom! - Townhomes on Emerson is located in the cozy, but up-and-coming, neighborhood of Westchester, while being well-rooted in the contemporary living of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Marina Del Rey
14 Units Available
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,027
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,905
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
South Redondo Beach
38 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Del Aire, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Del Aire renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

