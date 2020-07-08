5474 W 121st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the Wiseburn Area School District - home to the 3 new DaVinci Charter Schools! This adorable turnkey family home, flanked by large palm trees, features 3 bedrooms and 1 + 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen has been recently updated, the interior has been freshly painted, and the curb appeal is off the charts! The 3 bedrooms are bright and spacious and have ceiling fans. Oak wood floors, crown molding, and a home run back yard complete your "must have" list. The detached 2 car garage is located at the end of the long drive way behind a gate allowing for skate boarding, biking, parking etc. This home is close to the beach, LAX, freeways, shopping & dining options galore! Hurry!