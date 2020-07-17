4935 West 134th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Great location charmer home in desirable Wiseburn neighborhood. This beautiful home is ready for you to move in June 1. It has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1,334 sq. ft. of living space. Master bedroom features remodeled bathroom and french doors that access backyard. Refinished hardwood floors. Living room features fireplace with open dining area. French doors from dining area open up to raised patio deck. Great for entertaining. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator). Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. New central air/heat. Front load washer and dryer included. Remodeled guest bathroom. This home is wi-fi enabled to accommodate your internet service. Spacious enclosed backyard with a deck as well as grass and a play area for the kids. The yard is fenced and private. The 2-car garage is detached with direct entry into the back yard. Property sits on a 5,280 sq. ft. the lot.



Award-winning schools and the newly-built, top-rated Wiseburn High School in the Wiseburn school district. Convenient to the Westside, South bay and less than 5 miles from the beach!! LAX, Hawthorne Airport, SpaceX, Tesla as well as easy access to the 405 and 105 freeways.