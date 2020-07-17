All apartments in Del Aire
Find more places like 4935 West 134th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Aire, CA
/
4935 West 134th Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:23 AM

4935 West 134th Street

4935 W 134th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Aire
See all
Holly Glen - Del Aire
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4935 W 134th St, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great location charmer home in desirable Wiseburn neighborhood. This beautiful home is ready for you to move in June 1. It has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1,334 sq. ft. of living space. Master bedroom features remodeled bathroom and french doors that access backyard. Refinished hardwood floors. Living room features fireplace with open dining area. French doors from dining area open up to raised patio deck. Great for entertaining. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator). Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. New central air/heat. Front load washer and dryer included. Remodeled guest bathroom. This home is wi-fi enabled to accommodate your internet service. Spacious enclosed backyard with a deck as well as grass and a play area for the kids. The yard is fenced and private. The 2-car garage is detached with direct entry into the back yard. Property sits on a 5,280 sq. ft. the lot.

Award-winning schools and the newly-built, top-rated Wiseburn High School in the Wiseburn school district. Convenient to the Westside, South bay and less than 5 miles from the beach!! LAX, Hawthorne Airport, SpaceX, Tesla as well as easy access to the 405 and 105 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 West 134th Street have any available units?
4935 West 134th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 4935 West 134th Street have?
Some of 4935 West 134th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 West 134th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4935 West 134th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 West 134th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4935 West 134th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Aire.
Does 4935 West 134th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4935 West 134th Street offers parking.
Does 4935 West 134th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4935 West 134th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 West 134th Street have a pool?
No, 4935 West 134th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4935 West 134th Street have accessible units?
No, 4935 West 134th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 West 134th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 West 134th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4935 West 134th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4935 West 134th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr
Del Aire, CA 90304

Similar Pages

Del Aire 2 BedroomsDel Aire 3 Bedrooms
Del Aire Apartments with GaragesDel Aire Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Del Aire Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CA
Beverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Holly Glen Del Aire

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles