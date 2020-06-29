All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 6530 JEKYLL Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
6530 JEKYLL Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

6530 JEKYLL Way

6530 Jekyll Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6530 Jekyll Way, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Call Kenny to view: 562-477-1489
2 bedroom, 1.50 bathrooms. Great corner, end unit. Single story with 2 car attached garage. 1142 sqft. New two tone paint, New vinyl plank flooring, and refinished cabinets in the kitchen. Built in appliances in kitchen: stove, oven, microwave, new dishwasher. Vertical blinds through out. Remodeled bathrooms. Laundry hookups in the unit. Will fit front load washer and dryer. (not provided). Gas and electric hookups for dryer. Private patio with planters to plant in. Direct access to garage through the patio. Garage door opener Central heating and air conditioning. Complex has pool, spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Only accepting A.D.A. Approved Service / companion pets with proper documentation. Tenant pay all their own utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 JEKYLL Way have any available units?
6530 JEKYLL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6530 JEKYLL Way have?
Some of 6530 JEKYLL Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 JEKYLL Way currently offering any rent specials?
6530 JEKYLL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 JEKYLL Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 JEKYLL Way is pet friendly.
Does 6530 JEKYLL Way offer parking?
Yes, 6530 JEKYLL Way offers parking.
Does 6530 JEKYLL Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 JEKYLL Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 JEKYLL Way have a pool?
Yes, 6530 JEKYLL Way has a pool.
Does 6530 JEKYLL Way have accessible units?
No, 6530 JEKYLL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 JEKYLL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6530 JEKYLL Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6530 JEKYLL Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6530 JEKYLL Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine