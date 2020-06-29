6530 JEKYLL Way

Amenities

Call Kenny to view: 562-477-1489

2 bedroom, 1.50 bathrooms. Great corner, end unit. Single story with 2 car attached garage. 1142 sqft. New two tone paint, New vinyl plank flooring, and refinished cabinets in the kitchen. Built in appliances in kitchen: stove, oven, microwave, new dishwasher. Vertical blinds through out. Remodeled bathrooms. Laundry hookups in the unit. Will fit front load washer and dryer. (not provided). Gas and electric hookups for dryer. Private patio with planters to plant in. Direct access to garage through the patio. Garage door opener Central heating and air conditioning. Complex has pool, spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Only accepting A.D.A. Approved Service / companion pets with proper documentation. Tenant pay all their own utilities.