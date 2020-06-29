6091 Lemon Ave, #B

Amenities

2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment for Rent, Clean and Ready to GO! - Great location in a quiet col-de-sac right next to Cypress college. Access to Cypress schools, centrally located to all that southern California has to offer, with quick freeway route.



Features:



- 850 Square feet of living space

- 2 bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 1 Car garage

- Designated parking spot.

- Brand new paint throughout

- Bathtub and enclosure like new

- Good sized living room attached to kitchen

- Stove included

- Laundry room onsite

- Very large gated communal front lawn area with seating and umbrella

- Very clean and very well kept

- Water and trash included in the rent, tenant only pays electricity



To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



No Pets Allowed



