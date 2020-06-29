6091 Lemon Ave, #B

Amenities
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment for Rent, Clean and Ready to GO! - Great location in a quiet col-de-sac right next to Cypress college. Access to Cypress schools, centrally located to all that southern California has to offer, with quick freeway route.
Features:
- 850 Square feet of living space
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 1 Car garage
- Designated parking spot.
- Brand new paint throughout
- Bathtub and enclosure like new
- Good sized living room attached to kitchen
- Stove included
- Laundry room onsite
- Very large gated communal front lawn area with seating and umbrella
- Very clean and very well kept
- Water and trash included in the rent, tenant only pays electricity
To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5353358)