Cypress, CA
5955 Suva Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5955 Suva Street

5955 Suva Street · No Longer Available
Location

5955 Suva Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Fully remodeled throughout the house !!! This beautiful house is just what you have been looking for. The kitchen features granite counter top, new stainless steel appliances with new cabinets. New bathrooms with beautifully collected tile, new faucet, new toilets. The flooring upgraded laminate and carpet. New water heater. New painted wall throughout the house. New door knobs. two new mirrored closet doors. Mater bedroom that is off the family room has new installed cabinets. Plenty of rooms in this 4 bedrooms include bonus room and 2 bathes. Close to 22 fwy and 405 fwy, shopping , entertainment and gym. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in this beautiful single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5955 Suva Street have any available units?
5955 Suva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5955 Suva Street have?
Some of 5955 Suva Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5955 Suva Street currently offering any rent specials?
5955 Suva Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 Suva Street pet-friendly?
No, 5955 Suva Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5955 Suva Street offer parking?
Yes, 5955 Suva Street does offer parking.
Does 5955 Suva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5955 Suva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 Suva Street have a pool?
No, 5955 Suva Street does not have a pool.
Does 5955 Suva Street have accessible units?
No, 5955 Suva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 Suva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5955 Suva Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5955 Suva Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5955 Suva Street does not have units with air conditioning.
