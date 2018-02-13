5955 Suva Street

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel gym microwave

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Fully remodeled throughout the house !!! This beautiful house is just what you have been looking for. The kitchen features granite counter top, new stainless steel appliances with new cabinets. New bathrooms with beautifully collected tile, new faucet, new toilets. The flooring upgraded laminate and carpet. New water heater. New painted wall throughout the house. New door knobs. two new mirrored closet doors. Mater bedroom that is off the family room has new installed cabinets. Plenty of rooms in this 4 bedrooms include bonus room and 2 bathes. Close to 22 fwy and 405 fwy, shopping , entertainment and gym. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in this beautiful single family home.