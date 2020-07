Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities tennis court

Fantastic location in one of the best parts of Cypress. With the renowned Oxford Academy, Cypress Civic Center, Tennis Courts, all right out your front door equals the perfect location. Home is light bright, master bedroom downstairs, wood floors, inside laundry. Large grassy entertaining backyard.

With three bedrooms upstairs, large family size bath with double sinks. Central A/C ready for summer!!