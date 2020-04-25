All apartments in Cypress
4952 Bishop Street

4952 Bishop Street · No Longer Available
Location

4952 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely upgraded Cozy 2 Bedroom Newer Town home in Quiet location, Laminate Wood Floor Thru-out, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter, Beautiful Wood Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room with Fire Place and Cathedral-Vaulted Ceiling. Dining room off the main living area with plenty of natural light, Master Suite w/ceiling fan, open and airy, neutral and modern paint tones, high ceilings and plenty of closet space. Adjacent to the master bedroom is the bathroom with double sinks and shower over tub and upgraded flooring and fixtures One Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs. Enclosed Patio w/natural stone pave. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Excellent Cypress High School District. Conveniently Close to Schools, Shopping, Dining and FWYs. Very Bright and Airy. 2-car attached garage w/ extra storage space and washer, dryer hook up, Hurry, this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Bishop Street have any available units?
4952 Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4952 Bishop Street have?
Some of 4952 Bishop Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Bishop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
No, 4952 Bishop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4952 Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Bishop Street offers parking.
Does 4952 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 Bishop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 4952 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 4952 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 4952 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 Bishop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4952 Bishop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4952 Bishop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
