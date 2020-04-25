4952 Bishop Street

Amenities

Completely upgraded Cozy 2 Bedroom Newer Town home in Quiet location, Laminate Wood Floor Thru-out, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter, Beautiful Wood Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room with Fire Place and Cathedral-Vaulted Ceiling. Dining room off the main living area with plenty of natural light, Master Suite w/ceiling fan, open and airy, neutral and modern paint tones, high ceilings and plenty of closet space. Adjacent to the master bedroom is the bathroom with double sinks and shower over tub and upgraded flooring and fixtures One Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs. Enclosed Patio w/natural stone pave. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Excellent Cypress High School District. Conveniently Close to Schools, Shopping, Dining and FWYs. Very Bright and Airy. 2-car attached garage w/ extra storage space and washer, dryer hook up, Hurry, this won't last!