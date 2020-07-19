All apartments in Cypress
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

4616 Alekona Court

4616 Alekona Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Alekona Ct, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Newer tri-level 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom end unit (Built is 2016) in beautiful Cypress Square. This unit is located on the corner with a private entrance way that is not shared with neighbors. Master bedroom has dual sinks with a vanity mirror and walk-in closet. Full bathrooms in all three bedrooms. Private mother-in-law bedroom / bathroom on the ground floor with a sliding door that opens up to a patio with garden space. Great to use for in-laws, family and guests. Large spacious living room has an electric fireplace with high ceilings. Large living room window has views to the open courtyard area. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar and a beautiful window view from the kitchen sink. The space saving tankless water heater is installed in the garage. Short distance to Arnold Elementary, Landell Elementary, Lexington Jr High and Oxford Academy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Alekona Court have any available units?
4616 Alekona Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4616 Alekona Court have?
Some of 4616 Alekona Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Alekona Court currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Alekona Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Alekona Court pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Alekona Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4616 Alekona Court offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Alekona Court offers parking.
Does 4616 Alekona Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Alekona Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Alekona Court have a pool?
No, 4616 Alekona Court does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Alekona Court have accessible units?
No, 4616 Alekona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Alekona Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Alekona Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 Alekona Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4616 Alekona Court does not have units with air conditioning.
