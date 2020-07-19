4616 Alekona Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Newer tri-level 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom end unit (Built is 2016) in beautiful Cypress Square. This unit is located on the corner with a private entrance way that is not shared with neighbors. Master bedroom has dual sinks with a vanity mirror and walk-in closet. Full bathrooms in all three bedrooms. Private mother-in-law bedroom / bathroom on the ground floor with a sliding door that opens up to a patio with garden space. Great to use for in-laws, family and guests. Large spacious living room has an electric fireplace with high ceilings. Large living room window has views to the open courtyard area. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar and a beautiful window view from the kitchen sink. The space saving tankless water heater is installed in the garage. Short distance to Arnold Elementary, Landell Elementary, Lexington Jr High and Oxford Academy!