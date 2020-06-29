All apartments in Cypress
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
4553 Middlebury Circle
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:34 PM

4553 Middlebury Circle

4553 Middlebury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4553 Middlebury Circle, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Three bedroom 1 3/4 baths Single level Located on quiet cul de sac. New slider off living room. Wooden floors were refinished about 2 years ago
Newer blinds in all rooms. One small step down into living room leads to wood burning fireplace. Living room over looking the back yard with in ground spa w/cover. Front patio is gated and private. Great for entertaining or just relaxing in the sun. Back yard has grass area as well as hard surface area where the spa is located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Middlebury Circle have any available units?
4553 Middlebury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4553 Middlebury Circle have?
Some of 4553 Middlebury Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Middlebury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Middlebury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Middlebury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4553 Middlebury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4553 Middlebury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4553 Middlebury Circle offers parking.
Does 4553 Middlebury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Middlebury Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Middlebury Circle have a pool?
No, 4553 Middlebury Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4553 Middlebury Circle have accessible units?
No, 4553 Middlebury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Middlebury Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 Middlebury Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4553 Middlebury Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4553 Middlebury Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

