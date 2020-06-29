Three bedroom 1 3/4 baths Single level Located on quiet cul de sac. New slider off living room. Wooden floors were refinished about 2 years ago Newer blinds in all rooms. One small step down into living room leads to wood burning fireplace. Living room over looking the back yard with in ground spa w/cover. Front patio is gated and private. Great for entertaining or just relaxing in the sun. Back yard has grass area as well as hard surface area where the spa is located.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4553 Middlebury Circle have?
Some of 4553 Middlebury Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
