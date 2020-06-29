4553 Middlebury Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking hot tub

Three bedroom 1 3/4 baths Single level Located on quiet cul de sac. New slider off living room. Wooden floors were refinished about 2 years ago

Newer blinds in all rooms. One small step down into living room leads to wood burning fireplace. Living room over looking the back yard with in ground spa w/cover. Front patio is gated and private. Great for entertaining or just relaxing in the sun. Back yard has grass area as well as hard surface area where the spa is located.