10301 Lorraine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lorraine Ln. is a beautiful one story Single Family home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms offering approximately 1,407 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. The footprint offers an amazing kitchen with shaker cabinets, recessed lights and stainless steel appliances, there is modern paint, ceiling fans, scraped ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors. The Master Suite has an gas fireplace and the suite offers his and her closets, while the hall bathroom has been remodeled with custom tile and a rain showerhead. The home offers a 2-car garage with washer and dryer. The grounds are amazing as it offers approximately 6,500 sq. ft. with a large driveway, several fruit trees including mangos, lemons and oranges and room to grow... This is a truly fantastic home and it won't last!