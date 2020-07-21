All apartments in Cypress
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

10301 Lorraine Lane

10301 Lorraine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10301 Lorraine Lane, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lorraine Ln. is a beautiful one story Single Family home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms offering approximately 1,407 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. The footprint offers an amazing kitchen with shaker cabinets, recessed lights and stainless steel appliances, there is modern paint, ceiling fans, scraped ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors. The Master Suite has an gas fireplace and the suite offers his and her closets, while the hall bathroom has been remodeled with custom tile and a rain showerhead. The home offers a 2-car garage with washer and dryer. The grounds are amazing as it offers approximately 6,500 sq. ft. with a large driveway, several fruit trees including mangos, lemons and oranges and room to grow... This is a truly fantastic home and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Lorraine Lane have any available units?
10301 Lorraine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 10301 Lorraine Lane have?
Some of 10301 Lorraine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 Lorraine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Lorraine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Lorraine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10301 Lorraine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 10301 Lorraine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10301 Lorraine Lane offers parking.
Does 10301 Lorraine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10301 Lorraine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Lorraine Lane have a pool?
No, 10301 Lorraine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10301 Lorraine Lane have accessible units?
No, 10301 Lorraine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Lorraine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 Lorraine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10301 Lorraine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10301 Lorraine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
