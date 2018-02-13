10212 Ethel Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning game room media room

Don't miss this beautiful home with huge enclosed patio, that is perfect for game room or media room. It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, with

recessed lighting in the living room, and dining area. This home sweet home is further enhanced by central air & heat systems. The designer paint,

and laminated wood flooring bring out the comfortable ambiance. Professional landscaping and masonry the front & back yards plus walking distance

to park and school add even more enjoyment of living there.