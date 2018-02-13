All apartments in Cypress
10212 Ethel Street

10212 Ethel Street · No Longer Available
Location

10212 Ethel Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Don't miss this beautiful home with huge enclosed patio, that is perfect for game room or media room. It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, with
recessed lighting in the living room, and dining area. This home sweet home is further enhanced by central air & heat systems. The designer paint,
and laminated wood flooring bring out the comfortable ambiance. Professional landscaping and masonry the front & back yards plus walking distance
to park and school add even more enjoyment of living there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 Ethel Street have any available units?
10212 Ethel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 10212 Ethel Street have?
Some of 10212 Ethel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 Ethel Street currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Ethel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Ethel Street pet-friendly?
No, 10212 Ethel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 10212 Ethel Street offer parking?
Yes, 10212 Ethel Street offers parking.
Does 10212 Ethel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 Ethel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Ethel Street have a pool?
No, 10212 Ethel Street does not have a pool.
Does 10212 Ethel Street have accessible units?
No, 10212 Ethel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Ethel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10212 Ethel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10212 Ethel Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10212 Ethel Street has units with air conditioning.
