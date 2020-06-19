All apartments in Crestline
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

12225 LN N FALKIRK

12225 Lo Lane · (424) 338-0552
Location

12225 Lo Lane, Crestline, CA 92391

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,985

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Dramatic Country English 5 Bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Brentwood. Grand entry with souring cathedral wood-beamed ceilings, grand staircase with skylight and custom feature. Hardwood floors and quality finishes throughout. Formal living and dining + den, family room, and additional dining and breakfast areas. Spacious eat-in cook's kitchen with center island, ample storage space, and wine cellar. Bright open and airy master suite with tile bath and separate shower. Sizable secondary bedrooms and fitness room. Tranquil backyard with covered patio, exterior fireplace separate built-in barbecue with pool, spa and cabana with lush landscaping wonderful for entertaining. Property has gym, detached garage and guest house. Conveniently located near restaurants, stores, and farmer's market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12225 LN N FALKIRK have any available units?
12225 LN N FALKIRK has a unit available for $14,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12225 LN N FALKIRK have?
Some of 12225 LN N FALKIRK's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12225 LN N FALKIRK currently offering any rent specials?
12225 LN N FALKIRK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 LN N FALKIRK pet-friendly?
No, 12225 LN N FALKIRK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestline.
Does 12225 LN N FALKIRK offer parking?
Yes, 12225 LN N FALKIRK offers parking.
Does 12225 LN N FALKIRK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12225 LN N FALKIRK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 LN N FALKIRK have a pool?
Yes, 12225 LN N FALKIRK has a pool.
Does 12225 LN N FALKIRK have accessible units?
No, 12225 LN N FALKIRK does not have accessible units.
Does 12225 LN N FALKIRK have units with dishwashers?
No, 12225 LN N FALKIRK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12225 LN N FALKIRK have units with air conditioning?
No, 12225 LN N FALKIRK does not have units with air conditioning.
