12225 LN N FALKIRK

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Dramatic Country English 5 Bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Brentwood. Grand entry with souring cathedral wood-beamed ceilings, grand staircase with skylight and custom feature. Hardwood floors and quality finishes throughout. Formal living and dining + den, family room, and additional dining and breakfast areas. Spacious eat-in cook's kitchen with center island, ample storage space, and wine cellar. Bright open and airy master suite with tile bath and separate shower. Sizable secondary bedrooms and fitness room. Tranquil backyard with covered patio, exterior fireplace separate built-in barbecue with pool, spa and cabana with lush landscaping wonderful for entertaining. Property has gym, detached garage and guest house. Conveniently located near restaurants, stores, and farmer's market.