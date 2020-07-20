977 N Cummings Road

Amenities

The cozy remodeled single story house for lease. Located in Charter Oaks neighborhood in Covina with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1435 sqft living space. This property has been newly painted, upgraded kitchen with new cabinet and granite counter, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring. Double pane windows, Central AC, Furnace and Water Heater. Master room with newly upgraded bathroom. Jack and Jill bedrooms with newer bathroom for your children. Close to school, park, shopping. And easy access to freeways 10, 57, 210. No pets and no smokers.