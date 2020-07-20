All apartments in Covina
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:49 PM

977 N Cummings Road

977 N Cummings Rd · No Longer Available
Location

977 N Cummings Rd, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

Property Amenities
The cozy remodeled single story house for lease. Located in Charter Oaks neighborhood in Covina with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1435 sqft living space. This property has been newly painted, upgraded kitchen with new cabinet and granite counter, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring. Double pane windows, Central AC, Furnace and Water Heater. Master room with newly upgraded bathroom. Jack and Jill bedrooms with newer bathroom for your children. Close to school, park, shopping. And easy access to freeways 10, 57, 210. No pets and no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 N Cummings Road have any available units?
977 N Cummings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 977 N Cummings Road have?
Some of 977 N Cummings Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 N Cummings Road currently offering any rent specials?
977 N Cummings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 N Cummings Road pet-friendly?
No, 977 N Cummings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 977 N Cummings Road offer parking?
No, 977 N Cummings Road does not offer parking.
Does 977 N Cummings Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 977 N Cummings Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 N Cummings Road have a pool?
No, 977 N Cummings Road does not have a pool.
Does 977 N Cummings Road have accessible units?
No, 977 N Cummings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 977 N Cummings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 N Cummings Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 977 N Cummings Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 977 N Cummings Road has units with air conditioning.
