LOVELY Family Home-Pool Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac.THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!! Master suite bedroom and bathroom. Another 2 bedrooms with so many beautiful extras. RV Parking.Fenced Pool with diving board. Separate grassy play area. Spacious Utility Shed.Double-sided Fireplace with Custom Mantles.Covered outdoor patio with lighting. Custom-paint throughout.Galley kitchen.Ceiling Fans in bedrooms. Upgraded lighting fixtures. Separate Laundry Room. Finished Garage-complete with in-home office connections. Fenced dog area. Award Winning Schools all w/in close proximity. Great neighborhood location on a QUIET cul-de-sac. Pool Service: INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 North Greenpark Avenue have any available units?
919 North Greenpark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 919 North Greenpark Avenue have?
Some of 919 North Greenpark Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 North Greenpark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 North Greenpark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 North Greenpark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 North Greenpark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 919 North Greenpark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 919 North Greenpark Avenue offers parking.
Does 919 North Greenpark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 North Greenpark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 North Greenpark Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 919 North Greenpark Avenue has a pool.
Does 919 North Greenpark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 919 North Greenpark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 919 North Greenpark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 North Greenpark Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 North Greenpark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 919 North Greenpark Avenue has units with air conditioning.