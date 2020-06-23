919 North Greenpark Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

LOVELY Family Home-Pool Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac.THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!! Master suite bedroom and bathroom. Another 2 bedrooms with so many beautiful extras. RV Parking.Fenced Pool with diving board. Separate grassy play area. Spacious Utility Shed.Double-sided Fireplace with Custom Mantles.Covered outdoor patio with lighting. Custom-paint throughout.Galley kitchen.Ceiling Fans in bedrooms. Upgraded lighting fixtures. Separate Laundry Room. Finished Garage-complete with in-home office connections. Fenced dog area. Award Winning Schools all w/in close proximity. Great neighborhood location on a QUIET cul-de-sac. Pool Service: INCLUDED

