Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 North Greenpark Avenue

919 Greenpark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 Greenpark Avenue, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LOVELY Family Home-Pool Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac.THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!! Master suite bedroom and bathroom. Another 2 bedrooms with so many beautiful extras. RV Parking.Fenced Pool with diving board. Separate grassy play area. Spacious Utility Shed.Double-sided Fireplace with Custom Mantles.Covered outdoor patio with lighting. Custom-paint throughout.Galley kitchen.Ceiling Fans in bedrooms. Upgraded lighting fixtures. Separate Laundry Room. Finished Garage-complete with in-home office connections. Fenced dog area. Award Winning Schools all w/in close proximity. Great neighborhood location on a QUIET cul-de-sac. Pool Service: INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

