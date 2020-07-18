All apartments in Covina
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl

812 West Grondahl Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 West Grondahl Street, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
hot tub
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful Condo in Gated Community - Beautiful home in Nantucket Village, a private gated community featuring open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, 2 bedrooms (master suite upstairs and 1 bedroom & 1 bath downstairs) plus upstairs loft which can be used as an office or den. Freshly painted, new carpet throughout, sliding doors off dining area to enclosed backyard. This is an end unit in a prime location in front of complex, attached 2 car garage with direct access and laundry hook-ups. Community Pool, Spa, Rec Room and plenty of guest parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3610418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl have any available units?
812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl have?
Some of 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl currently offering any rent specials?
812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl pet-friendly?
No, 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl offer parking?
Yes, 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl offers parking.
Does 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl have a pool?
Yes, 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl has a pool.
Does 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl have accessible units?
No, 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl does not have accessible units.
Does 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl does not have units with air conditioning.
