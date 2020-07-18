812 W. Grondahl Unit D - Grondahl

Amenities

Beautiful Condo in Gated Community - Beautiful home in Nantucket Village, a private gated community featuring open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, 2 bedrooms (master suite upstairs and 1 bedroom & 1 bath downstairs) plus upstairs loft which can be used as an office or den. Freshly painted, new carpet throughout, sliding doors off dining area to enclosed backyard. This is an end unit in a prime location in front of complex, attached 2 car garage with direct access and laundry hook-ups. Community Pool, Spa, Rec Room and plenty of guest parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3610418)