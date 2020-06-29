All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 788 E San Bernardino Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
788 E San Bernardino Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

788 E San Bernardino Road

788 San Bernardino Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

788 San Bernardino Road, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Here is your perfect home, in the gated quiet community of Covina Pines. A clean town home with an open floor plan. There are 2 bedrooms, one of which is the master suite with ample closet space. The master bedroom has a door to a balcony. The other bedroom has a sliding door that leads to the outside balcony. There is a small porch area off the living room. Covina Pines offers a gated community with a gorgeous pool. It is an easy drive to the 10 freeway. Property includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 E San Bernardino Road have any available units?
788 E San Bernardino Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 788 E San Bernardino Road have?
Some of 788 E San Bernardino Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 E San Bernardino Road currently offering any rent specials?
788 E San Bernardino Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 E San Bernardino Road pet-friendly?
No, 788 E San Bernardino Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 788 E San Bernardino Road offer parking?
No, 788 E San Bernardino Road does not offer parking.
Does 788 E San Bernardino Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 788 E San Bernardino Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 E San Bernardino Road have a pool?
Yes, 788 E San Bernardino Road has a pool.
Does 788 E San Bernardino Road have accessible units?
No, 788 E San Bernardino Road does not have accessible units.
Does 788 E San Bernardino Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 E San Bernardino Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 788 E San Bernardino Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 E San Bernardino Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with GymCovina Apartments with Parking
Covina Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles