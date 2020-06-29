788 E San Bernardino Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Here is your perfect home, in the gated quiet community of Covina Pines. A clean town home with an open floor plan. There are 2 bedrooms, one of which is the master suite with ample closet space. The master bedroom has a door to a balcony. The other bedroom has a sliding door that leads to the outside balcony. There is a small porch area off the living room. Covina Pines offers a gated community with a gorgeous pool. It is an easy drive to the 10 freeway. Property includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.