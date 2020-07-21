748 N Viceroy Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Close to historic Downtown Covina! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 845 square feet home on large lot with fenced back yard.



Single car detached garage and long driveway for extra parking.



Laundry hookups with washer & dryer provided.



-Landscaping maintenance is included w/ rent. Tenant pays utilities.

- Application fee of $45.00 per person (18 or over)

- 12 month lease.

- Minimum household income 2.5 times the monthly rent, minimum FICO score of 600 or above.



Application acceptance is first come, first serve, so inquire promptly, because this one will go quickly! For information, please contact us at 909-243-7946, ext. 1003.



Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. (BRE #01299957).