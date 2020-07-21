All apartments in Covina
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 AM

748 N Viceroy Ave

748 North Viceroy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

748 North Viceroy Avenue, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to historic Downtown Covina! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 845 square feet home on large lot with fenced back yard.

Single car detached garage and long driveway for extra parking.

Laundry hookups with washer & dryer provided.

-Landscaping maintenance is included w/ rent. Tenant pays utilities.
- Application fee of $45.00 per person (18 or over)
- 12 month lease.
- Minimum household income 2.5 times the monthly rent, minimum FICO score of 600 or above.

Application acceptance is first come, first serve, so inquire promptly, because this one will go quickly! For information, please contact us at 909-243-7946, ext. 1003.

Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. (BRE #01299957).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 N Viceroy Ave have any available units?
748 N Viceroy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 748 N Viceroy Ave have?
Some of 748 N Viceroy Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 N Viceroy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
748 N Viceroy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 N Viceroy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 748 N Viceroy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 748 N Viceroy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 748 N Viceroy Ave offers parking.
Does 748 N Viceroy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 N Viceroy Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 N Viceroy Ave have a pool?
No, 748 N Viceroy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 748 N Viceroy Ave have accessible units?
No, 748 N Viceroy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 748 N Viceroy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 N Viceroy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 N Viceroy Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 748 N Viceroy Ave has units with air conditioning.
