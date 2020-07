Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 2bed/1bath triplex apartment with 1-car detached garage parking in the City of Covina. Updated kitchen with stove/oven, nice cabinets, and granite countertops. Bathroom was also updated. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Window AC air-conditioning units and wall heater. Great location: near schools, parks, restaurants, shopping malls, IKEA, and the I-10 Freeway.