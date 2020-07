Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful townhouse in a highly desired area of Covina - This town home is located in downtown Covina, just steps to shops, restaurants, parks, and the Metrolink Station. Upgraded features; Maple Cabinet, Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, Diswasher, and pre-wired for phone/ cable/ internet throughout. Cultured marble bathroom countertops throughout. This home will go fast



(RLNE4512864)