w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Recently upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house style unit. Centrally located in a nice neighborhood of Covina within close proximity to Downtown Covina, restaurants, entertainment, library, parks and schools. It also features an attached 2 car garage with laundry hook-ups, wide driveway, sizable patio area, large master suite, central heating/air, new carpet/flooring, fresh paint and granite counter tops in kitchen. This unit is quite spacious and offers a very desirable floor plan.