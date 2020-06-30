All apartments in Covina
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:47 AM

257 S 4th Avenue

257 South 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

257 South 4th Avenue, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and private end unit townhouse in a well maintained intimate community, with convenient access to schools, neighborhood shopping, freeways and Metrolink. Rich dark wood floors greet you in the spacious first floor living and dining areas with fireplace and high ceilings. French doors lead to a spacious wrap-around patio/yard perfect for entertaining your family and friends. The efficiently laid out kitchen adjacent to the dining area features a walk-in pantry and direct access to the two car attached garage. A half bathroom completes the first floor. The fully carpeted second floor features a generously sized master bedroom suite with mirrored wall closets and a master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Two additional good sized bedrooms share a jack n' jill bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Recently refreshed and ready for new occupants. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 S 4th Avenue have any available units?
257 S 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 257 S 4th Avenue have?
Some of 257 S 4th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 S 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
257 S 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 S 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 257 S 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 257 S 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 257 S 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 257 S 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 S 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 S 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 257 S 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 257 S 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 257 S 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 257 S 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 S 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 S 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 S 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

