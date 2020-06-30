257 S 4th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and private end unit townhouse in a well maintained intimate community, with convenient access to schools, neighborhood shopping, freeways and Metrolink. Rich dark wood floors greet you in the spacious first floor living and dining areas with fireplace and high ceilings. French doors lead to a spacious wrap-around patio/yard perfect for entertaining your family and friends. The efficiently laid out kitchen adjacent to the dining area features a walk-in pantry and direct access to the two car attached garage. A half bathroom completes the first floor. The fully carpeted second floor features a generously sized master bedroom suite with mirrored wall closets and a master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Two additional good sized bedrooms share a jack n' jill bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Recently refreshed and ready for new occupants. Sorry no pets allowed.