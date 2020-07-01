1347 N Viceroy Avenue

Amenities

Come and check out this perfect completely remodeled home. Located in a Quiet Cul de Sac in the City of Covina, the owners didn't hold back and out did themselves on this one. This home is centrally located, close the 210 Freeway, Supermarkets, High Schools and close to Downtown Covina. Fully remodeled on the inside, New Floors, New A/C, New Kitchen with a Bar Counter top, Fully remodeled Bathrooms, New Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in all of the Bedrooms, New Paint, Master Bedroom, Indoor Laundry Area, New Windows, New Patio and Cover, New Closet Doors, New Sprinkler System and many other Features. This home has a beautiful and large Backyard, filled with Fruit Trees and perfect for Entertaining.

Please contact us today for your personal tour 626.347.4045