Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

1347 N Viceroy Avenue

1347 North Viceroy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1347 North Viceroy Avenue, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come and check out this perfect completely remodeled home. Located in a Quiet Cul de Sac in the City of Covina, the owners didn't hold back and out did themselves on this one. This home is centrally located, close the 210 Freeway, Supermarkets, High Schools and close to Downtown Covina. Fully remodeled on the inside, New Floors, New A/C, New Kitchen with a Bar Counter top, Fully remodeled Bathrooms, New Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in all of the Bedrooms, New Paint, Master Bedroom, Indoor Laundry Area, New Windows, New Patio and Cover, New Closet Doors, New Sprinkler System and many other Features. This home has a beautiful and large Backyard, filled with Fruit Trees and perfect for Entertaining.
Please contact us today for your personal tour 626.347.4045

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 N Viceroy Avenue have any available units?
1347 N Viceroy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1347 N Viceroy Avenue have?
Some of 1347 N Viceroy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 N Viceroy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1347 N Viceroy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 N Viceroy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1347 N Viceroy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1347 N Viceroy Avenue offer parking?
No, 1347 N Viceroy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1347 N Viceroy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 N Viceroy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 N Viceroy Avenue have a pool?
No, 1347 N Viceroy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1347 N Viceroy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1347 N Viceroy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 N Viceroy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 N Viceroy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 N Viceroy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1347 N Viceroy Avenue has units with air conditioning.

