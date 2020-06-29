1228 N Citrus Avenue

Amenities

Conveniently situated between the 10 and 210 freeways, this spacious, quiet condo is a great value. Offering 3 upstairs bedrooms and generous living space in the heart of Covina, this home is perfect for professional adults or a family. This freshly painted condo has inside, private laundry and a nice sized patio with private access to the 2 car garage. Appliances include dishwasher, stove, and washer/dryer. Boasting FAU/AC, an association pool and tennis court, this home even has built in fun. Within walking distance of charming Downtown Covina, you'll find parks, weekly farmer's market, restaurants, banks, coffee shops and an assortment of private businesses that harken back to simpler times when everything was local. Close to Sprouts, the Eastland Shopping Center, the San Bernardino Metro line and the Foothill transit line means commuting is easy and shopping is convenient. Tenant pays utilities