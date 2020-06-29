All apartments in Covina
1228 N Citrus Avenue

1228 North Citrus Avenue
Location

1228 North Citrus Avenue, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Conveniently situated between the 10 and 210 freeways, this spacious, quiet condo is a great value. Offering 3 upstairs bedrooms and generous living space in the heart of Covina, this home is perfect for professional adults or a family. This freshly painted condo has inside, private laundry and a nice sized patio with private access to the 2 car garage. Appliances include dishwasher, stove, and washer/dryer. Boasting FAU/AC, an association pool and tennis court, this home even has built in fun. Within walking distance of charming Downtown Covina, you'll find parks, weekly farmer's market, restaurants, banks, coffee shops and an assortment of private businesses that harken back to simpler times when everything was local. Close to Sprouts, the Eastland Shopping Center, the San Bernardino Metro line and the Foothill transit line means commuting is easy and shopping is convenient. Tenant pays utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 N Citrus Avenue have any available units?
1228 N Citrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1228 N Citrus Avenue have?
Some of 1228 N Citrus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 N Citrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1228 N Citrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 N Citrus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1228 N Citrus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1228 N Citrus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1228 N Citrus Avenue offers parking.
Does 1228 N Citrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 N Citrus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 N Citrus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1228 N Citrus Avenue has a pool.
Does 1228 N Citrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1228 N Citrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 N Citrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 N Citrus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 N Citrus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1228 N Citrus Avenue has units with air conditioning.

