All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 1201 E Covina Hills Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
1201 E Covina Hills Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 E Covina Hills Road

1201 East Covina Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1201 East Covina Hills Road, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
key fob access
Custom Covina home has various unique features that sets it apart from the rest. Park like backyard, luxurious custom built pool, waterfall and pebbled bottom. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, floor to ceiling windows w/French doors leading out to backyard oasis. Master bathroom w/double sided fireplace. Washer and Dryer rooms on each floor. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, keyless entry locks on all bedroom doors, dual pane windows installed to maximize energy efficiency and reduction of outside noise, Custom built wrought iron entry doors, seven car garage, circular driveway. All these characteristics provide for a secure & peaceful sanctuary that anyone would love to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 E Covina Hills Road have any available units?
1201 E Covina Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1201 E Covina Hills Road have?
Some of 1201 E Covina Hills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 E Covina Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
1201 E Covina Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 E Covina Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 1201 E Covina Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1201 E Covina Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 1201 E Covina Hills Road offers parking.
Does 1201 E Covina Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 E Covina Hills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 E Covina Hills Road have a pool?
Yes, 1201 E Covina Hills Road has a pool.
Does 1201 E Covina Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 1201 E Covina Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 E Covina Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 E Covina Hills Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 E Covina Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 E Covina Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with BalconiesCovina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles