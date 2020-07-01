All apartments in Covina
1066 N Dodsworth Avenue

1066 North Dodsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1066 North Dodsworth Avenue, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home located in the highly desirable Charter Oak School District. This lovely home, you will notice it sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a nice quiet neighborhood. A large concrete driveway allows parking for multiple vehicles and the 2-car garage offers direct access. Before you enter the home, you will notice a large cozy front porch for relaxing and enjoying warm days and evenings. The upgraded kitchen features gorgeous white cabinets with plenty of storage space, recessed lighting, and granite counter tops. The semi-formal dining room sits right off the kitchen, which provides great entertainment value. A sliding glass door provides easy access to the low maintenance backyard where your family and guests can enjoy the beautiful pool and fruit trees. The living room features a beautiful fireplace with a gorgeous custom-built mantle. The entire home has laminate flooring for easy maintenance and natural lighting provides a warm and inviting feel to the home. Both bathrooms upgraded. Home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways. The house has solar panels. All utilities will be tenant responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue have any available units?
1066 N Dodsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue have?
Some of 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1066 N Dodsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue has a pool.
Does 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 N Dodsworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

