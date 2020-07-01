1066 N Dodsworth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Home located in the highly desirable Charter Oak School District. This lovely home, you will notice it sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a nice quiet neighborhood. A large concrete driveway allows parking for multiple vehicles and the 2-car garage offers direct access. Before you enter the home, you will notice a large cozy front porch for relaxing and enjoying warm days and evenings. The upgraded kitchen features gorgeous white cabinets with plenty of storage space, recessed lighting, and granite counter tops. The semi-formal dining room sits right off the kitchen, which provides great entertainment value. A sliding glass door provides easy access to the low maintenance backyard where your family and guests can enjoy the beautiful pool and fruit trees. The living room features a beautiful fireplace with a gorgeous custom-built mantle. The entire home has laminate flooring for easy maintenance and natural lighting provides a warm and inviting feel to the home. Both bathrooms upgraded. Home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways. The house has solar panels. All utilities will be tenant responsibility.