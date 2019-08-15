8 Avenida La Promesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This Exclusive masterpiece listing is in the prestigious Los Verdes community of Coto Do Caza. Architecturally pleasing with gorgeous design elements and unparalleled craftsmanship. If you care about LOCATION and ULTIMATE privacy this is the property. This Condo features, Two car direct access from garage. The spacious living room has a fireplace, wet bar and cathedral ceilings. Master bathroom has separate tub and dual vanity and a Wrap around patio in back yard which has a greenbelt view.