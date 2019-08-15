All apartments in Coto de Caza
8 Avenida La Promesa

8 Avenida La Promesa · No Longer Available
Location

8 Avenida La Promesa, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Exclusive masterpiece listing is in the prestigious Los Verdes community of Coto Do Caza. Architecturally pleasing with gorgeous design elements and unparalleled craftsmanship. If you care about LOCATION and ULTIMATE privacy this is the property. This Condo features, Two car direct access from garage. The spacious living room has a fireplace, wet bar and cathedral ceilings. Master bathroom has separate tub and dual vanity and a Wrap around patio in back yard which has a greenbelt view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Avenida La Promesa have any available units?
8 Avenida La Promesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
Is 8 Avenida La Promesa currently offering any rent specials?
8 Avenida La Promesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Avenida La Promesa pet-friendly?
No, 8 Avenida La Promesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 8 Avenida La Promesa offer parking?
Yes, 8 Avenida La Promesa offers parking.
Does 8 Avenida La Promesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Avenida La Promesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Avenida La Promesa have a pool?
No, 8 Avenida La Promesa does not have a pool.
Does 8 Avenida La Promesa have accessible units?
No, 8 Avenida La Promesa does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Avenida La Promesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Avenida La Promesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Avenida La Promesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Avenida La Promesa does not have units with air conditioning.
