Last updated June 12 2020

350 Robin Dr

350 Robin Drive · (415) 484-1940
Location

350 Robin Drive, Corte Madera, CA 94925

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 350 Robin Dr · Avail. now

$9,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2477 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Expansive Bay Views from Central Marin Luxury Community - Looking for luxury! Stunning new apts now ready in sunny central Marin w/ access to the TIBURON school district. Gourmet kitchen, luxe baths, floor-to-ceiling windows w/ bay views from many units.

Amenities include zero edge saltwater pool, wine lounge, gym, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen + firepits.

Pets ok!

Come experience ready access to the Larkspur ferry, easy SF commute, and nearby outdoor shopping, farmer's markets & more!

Multiple units available ranging from the low $4,000's (1,533 sq ft) - $10,419 (2,477 sq ft). Handful of floor plans, views and buildings to choose between. Photos here for reference only; actual units may differ.

Don't settle for discount service. Foundation Rentals and Relocation offers premiere Leasing and Property Management services. Contact our office today to learn how we can help you MAXIMIZE your rental: 415-507-9600

Foundation Rentals: Marin's Best Properties. Marin's Best Tenants.

****SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:*****
Please use the following link to view available times and request an appointment 24/7 online: https://www.foundationhomes.com/real-estate/mls-referrals/

Contact:
Shawn Walker, Agent
Christopher Barrow, Broker
(415) 484-1940 - Schedule Showing Hotline

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" list for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings:www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon

Mission Statement:
"A Foundation Homes client will achieve financial success through our detailed bottom-line management, asset protection, and long term ethical wealth-building strategies. We aim to provide not only delightful customer service with every transactionwe're committed to raising the bar for service in property management and real estate.

www.FoundationHomes.com
DRE# 01722834

(RLNE4657796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

