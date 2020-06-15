350 Robin Dr

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fire pit clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill

Expansive Bay Views from Central Marin Luxury Community - Looking for luxury! Stunning new apts now ready in sunny central Marin w/ access to the TIBURON school district. Gourmet kitchen, luxe baths, floor-to-ceiling windows w/ bay views from many units.



Amenities include zero edge saltwater pool, wine lounge, gym, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen + firepits.



Pets ok!



Come experience ready access to the Larkspur ferry, easy SF commute, and nearby outdoor shopping, farmer's markets & more!



Multiple units available ranging from the low $4,000's (1,533 sq ft) - $10,419 (2,477 sq ft). Handful of floor plans, views and buildings to choose between. Photos here for reference only; actual units may differ.



Don't settle for discount service. Foundation Rentals and Relocation offers premiere Leasing and Property Management services. Contact our office today to learn how we can help you MAXIMIZE your rental: 415-507-9600



Foundation Rentals: Marin's Best Properties. Marin's Best Tenants.



****SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:*****

Please use the following link to view available times and request an appointment 24/7 online: https://www.foundationhomes.com/real-estate/mls-referrals/



Contact:

Shawn Walker, Agent

Christopher Barrow, Broker

(415) 484-1940 - Schedule Showing Hotline



-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" list for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings:www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon



Mission Statement:

"A Foundation Homes client will achieve financial success through our detailed bottom-line management, asset protection, and long term ethical wealth-building strategies. We aim to provide not only delightful customer service with every transactionwe're committed to raising the bar for service in property management and real estate.



www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01722834



(RLNE4657796)