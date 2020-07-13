/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM
135 Apartments for rent in National City, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
1 Unit Available
National City
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1191 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
National City
2371 9
2371 East 9th Street, National City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1035 sqft
Unit 9 Available 08/14/20 Enjoy our great community at Grove Terrace- 3Bd - Property Id: 239046 Are you looking to join a great community? Grove Terrace Apartments include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, and Barbecue
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
6 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Harborside
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
East Village
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,416
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
167 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,008
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
8 Units Available
City Heights
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
13 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Core-Columbia
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,660
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Harborview
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,175
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
26 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
East Village
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
1137 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,924
1225 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,595
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
24 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,013
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
15 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
16 Units Available
Cortez
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational City 3 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with BalconyNational City Apartments with GarageNational City Apartments with ParkingNational City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA