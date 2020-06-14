Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

324 Apartments for rent in Compton, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Compton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 W Magnolia St
321 West Magnolia Street, Compton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
Unit Upstairs Available 06/20/20 Compton 2 bedroom 1 Bath (Section 8 Ok) - Property Id: 228280 Quite 4 unit building with a single off street parking spot. The unit is upstairs with a front view.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.
Results within 1 mile of Compton

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lynwood
1 Unit Available
11109 California Avenue
11109 California Avenue, Lynwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
720 sqft
New Listing! - This newly updated 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted, has hardwood flooring throughout and a single car garage. The kitchen and bathroom have updated cabinetry and fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Compton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Paramount
9 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Carson
23 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Dairy
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1520 W Carson St
1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1522 Del Amo Boulevard
1522 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 1522 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 (Rear Unit) - Rent: $1,825 Per Month - Deposit: $2,100 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
14900 Chadron Ave Apt 1
14900 Chadron Avenue, Alondra Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom + 1 bath in Prime Gardena is now move-in ready!! This unit has been newly remodeled! *New granite counter tops *New Paint *New Stove *New Plank Flooring Building Amenities: Laundry on-site Gated parking Secure entry 1 parking

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
445 West 88th Street
445 West 88th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1080 sqft
I recently bought a duplex 1 bed 1 bath in each unit. Your welcome to bring your own furniture its a month to month rent bases 3107022286 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8461 S Halldale Ave
8461 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Duplex for rent. 1 unit available 3 bed & 3 bath - Property Id: 199047 For rent. The back unit is 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, up and downstairs.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carson
1 Unit Available
23311 Anchor Ave. - Anchor 23311
23311 Anchor Avenue, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
583 sqft
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Avalon Greens - For rent is a beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit located in Carson in the gated community of Avalon Greens. Large open living area upon entry. All tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
1637 Cabrillo Ave
1637 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1650 sqft
Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347 Hello- Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
1045 W 73rd St
1045 West 73rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Beautiful Guest House - Property Id: 287054 We are renting our new and beautiful little house in the back our gorgeous House, the house has one bedroom, one bathroom, closet, beautiful kitchen, and living room, the rent included all bills Like

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Compton, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Compton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

