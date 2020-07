Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Presenting a newly remodeled townhome. As you step inside you are greeted with a bright and cheerful high beam ceilings, gorgeous laminate flooring, and plantation shutters throughout. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets and counter tops, with appliances included. Upstairs there are two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. The added comfort is a two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups.