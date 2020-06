Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900



(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)



Newly renovated apartment just minutes away from the freeway. Enjoy this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment complete with hardwood flooring throughout and beautiful tile in the kitchen and the bathrooms. This apartment is extremely spacious and comes with parking for an additional cost. Plenty of street parking. Inquire within for more details.



Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217900

Property Id 217900



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815100)