1700 Killen Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1700 Killen Place

1700 East Killen Place · No Longer Available
Location

1700 East Killen Place, Compton, CA 90221

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Spacious 3+2 Home With Den - Welcome to 1700 Killen Place! This spacious Compton area home features spacious floor plan to include living room / dining room / kitchen (with stove, fridge, microwave) / master bedroom with large master bath with Jacuzzi tub/ family room with fireplace / 2 additional bedrooms / additional full bath / laundry closet with washer & dryer included / and more! This home also has an alarm system (you activate), central a/c & heat, 2 car garage, and gated backyard area. Will consider non-aggressive breed dog with additional deposit + pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Killen Place have any available units?
1700 Killen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 1700 Killen Place have?
Some of 1700 Killen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Killen Place currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Killen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Killen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Killen Place is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Killen Place offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Killen Place does offer parking.
Does 1700 Killen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Killen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Killen Place have a pool?
No, 1700 Killen Place does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Killen Place have accessible units?
No, 1700 Killen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Killen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Killen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Killen Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1700 Killen Place has units with air conditioning.
