Spacious 3+2 Home With Den - Welcome to 1700 Killen Place! This spacious Compton area home features spacious floor plan to include living room / dining room / kitchen (with stove, fridge, microwave) / master bedroom with large master bath with Jacuzzi tub/ family room with fireplace / 2 additional bedrooms / additional full bath / laundry closet with washer & dryer included / and more! This home also has an alarm system (you activate), central a/c & heat, 2 car garage, and gated backyard area. Will consider non-aggressive breed dog with additional deposit + pet rent.



