4467 Tuttle Street

Perfect Apartment for you. Two bedroom and 1 bath, fresh new paint, New carpet, Nice Kitchen, clean bathroom, clean apartment, very nice neighbors, 1 car parking, quiet, nice area in LA Commerce area, shopping nearby, close to schools, close to church, freeway close by, and small yard, private and secure place to lay your head for the night. Call us anytime and we can show you our place at your earliest convenience. Call office Direct if needed 5 6 2 - 8 6 9 - 4 2 6 1. EMAIL US YOUR PHONE NUMBER FOR APPOINTMENT OR CALL US DIRECT.