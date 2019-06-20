All apartments in Commerce
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:45 AM

4467 Tuttle Street

4467 Tuttle St · No Longer Available
Location

4467 Tuttle St, Commerce, CA 90040
Northwest Commerce

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect Apartment for you. Two bedroom and 1 bath, fresh new paint, New carpet, Nice Kitchen, clean bathroom, clean apartment, very nice neighbors, 1 car parking, quiet, nice area in LA Commerce area, shopping nearby, close to schools, close to church, freeway close by, and small yard, private and secure place to lay your head for the night. Call us anytime and we can show you our place at your earliest convenience. Call office Direct if needed 5 6 2 - 8 6 9 - 4 2 6 1. EMAIL US YOUR PHONE NUMBER FOR APPOINTMENT OR CALL US DIRECT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4467 Tuttle Street have any available units?
4467 Tuttle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce, CA.
Is 4467 Tuttle Street currently offering any rent specials?
4467 Tuttle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4467 Tuttle Street pet-friendly?
No, 4467 Tuttle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 4467 Tuttle Street offer parking?
Yes, 4467 Tuttle Street offers parking.
Does 4467 Tuttle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4467 Tuttle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4467 Tuttle Street have a pool?
No, 4467 Tuttle Street does not have a pool.
Does 4467 Tuttle Street have accessible units?
No, 4467 Tuttle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4467 Tuttle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4467 Tuttle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4467 Tuttle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4467 Tuttle Street has units with air conditioning.
