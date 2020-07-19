All apartments in Colton
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

510 Martin Ave.

510 West Martin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 West Martin Avenue, Colton, CA 92324

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
510 Martin Ave. Available 08/18/20 Cute Must See Colton Home - What a cute 4BR 2BA Home. Enjoy cooler nights in front of your brick fireplace in the living room. The home features Ceramic tile flooring with fairly new upgraded carpet. Rest easy in your good sized bedrooms. The bathrooms are large and good for any sized family. Do laundry without having to go into the garage since there is an Indoor laundry room off of the kitchen. Enjoy sitting outside on your large covered patio. Please do not disturb current occupants. pets on approval.

(RLNE4925753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Martin Ave. have any available units?
510 Martin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colton, CA.
What amenities does 510 Martin Ave. have?
Some of 510 Martin Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Martin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
510 Martin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Martin Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Martin Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 510 Martin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 510 Martin Ave. offers parking.
Does 510 Martin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Martin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Martin Ave. have a pool?
No, 510 Martin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 510 Martin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 510 Martin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Martin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Martin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Martin Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Martin Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
