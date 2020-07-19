Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

510 Martin Ave. Available 08/18/20 Cute Must See Colton Home - What a cute 4BR 2BA Home. Enjoy cooler nights in front of your brick fireplace in the living room. The home features Ceramic tile flooring with fairly new upgraded carpet. Rest easy in your good sized bedrooms. The bathrooms are large and good for any sized family. Do laundry without having to go into the garage since there is an Indoor laundry room off of the kitchen. Enjoy sitting outside on your large covered patio. Please do not disturb current occupants. pets on approval.



(RLNE4925753)