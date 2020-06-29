All apartments in Claremont
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:31 PM

862 Lancaster Drive

862 Lancaster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

862 Lancaster Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo in Claremont. This property is commuter friendly, as it is within close proximity to the 210 freeway. It is also close to the Claremont Colleges and shopping centers.

This property features a large living room and a good-sized dining room. The kitchen overlooks the dining area, making entertaining a breeze! Brand new wood laminate floor in the downstairs living area. One half bathroom is located on the first floor, perfect for guests. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor and are very good size.This property also includes central AC and Heating!

This property has a two car garage with laundry hook-ups. Cute patio area to enjoy the beautiful California weather. Don't miss out, this property is a definite must see!

Included with rent: trash

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

To call or schedule a showing, please visit www.123mesa.com or call 909-360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499 N. Central Ave. Suite A
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,149, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,139, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

