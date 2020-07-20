742 MANSFIELD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quiet End Unit Claremont townhome 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom is located in the “Claremont Club” area (Club Vista Complex) with 2 master suite floor plan, private bathroom for each bedroom with and additional 1/2 bath downstairs. This highly desirable Northern Claremont home is freshly painted, laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, and kitchen areas and upstairs bedrooms. Private patio space off the living room with a view of the greenbelt area. Two car( side by side ) garage attached to the home. Laundry hook-ups in the garage. Close to the Claremont Colleges, 210 and 10 freeway. It is close to schools, parks, public transit, new Upland shopping center (Starbucks, Whole Foods, CVS and food establishments) Small pets are considered. Included are 2 refrigerators, new kitchen appliances, and a pair of washer and dryer in the garage. This place will not last long. Come and see.