Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

437 W 6th Street

437 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

437 6th Street, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Colleges

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Spanish-style cottage in Historic Claremont featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Original details include: Hardwood floors, brick, fireplace and French doors opening to private back yard. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Great location on tree-lined street. Walk to Claremont Village, schools and MetroLink. Zoned as a duplex, there is a garage apartment on the property currently occupied by another tenant. Available unfurnished or furnished. Call Thomas Messina for a showing 909-816-7364

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 W 6th Street have any available units?
437 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 437 W 6th Street have?
Some of 437 W 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 437 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 437 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 437 W 6th Street offers parking.
Does 437 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 W 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 437 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 437 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 W 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 W 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

