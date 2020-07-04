437 W 6th Street

Amenities

Charming Spanish-style cottage in Historic Claremont featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Original details include: Hardwood floors, brick, fireplace and French doors opening to private back yard. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Great location on tree-lined street. Walk to Claremont Village, schools and MetroLink. Zoned as a duplex, there is a garage apartment on the property currently occupied by another tenant. Available unfurnished or furnished. Call Thomas Messina for a showing 909-816-7364