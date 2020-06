Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

**OPEN HOUSE 6/12 5:00** AND **OPEN HOUSE 6/15 11:00**

Beautifully remodeled home offers new kitchen, new laminate flooring, new paint, dual pane windows, large living room overlooking sparkling swimming pool. The house has three bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, and a two car attached garage. Great location; close to everything. This is a no pets, no smoking property.