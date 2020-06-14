93 Apartments for rent in Citrus Heights, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Citrus Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Birdcage Heights
9 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunrise Ranch
6 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
9 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Junction West
6 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Harding
9 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Foothills Junction
7 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1023 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Hillsdale
2 Units Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Carmichael Colony
3 Units Available
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Antelope
3 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cirby Side
6 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Central Rocklin
4 Units Available
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Olympus Pointe
25 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
3 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Industrial Area East
3 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Citrus Heights, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Citrus Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

