40789 Oregon Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool pool table hot tub tennis court

Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! - Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! HOA Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House, Billiards Room, and Unlimited Free Golf! Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Also features a Wood-burning Stove in the Family Room, Central AC/Heat, a Walk-in Closet, and Carport. Beautiful view of the golf course from the Covered Patio in the back. HOA Dues included! Will Consider Small Dog/Cat Only.



(RLNE5817280)