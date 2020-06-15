All apartments in Cherry Valley
40789 Oregon Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

40789 Oregon Trail

40789 Oregon Trail · (909) 794-8248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

40789 Oregon Trail, Cherry Valley, CA 92223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40789 Oregon Trail · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! - Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! HOA Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House, Billiards Room, and Unlimited Free Golf! Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Also features a Wood-burning Stove in the Family Room, Central AC/Heat, a Walk-in Closet, and Carport. Beautiful view of the golf course from the Covered Patio in the back. HOA Dues included! Will Consider Small Dog/Cat Only.

(RLNE5817280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40789 Oregon Trail have any available units?
40789 Oregon Trail has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40789 Oregon Trail have?
Some of 40789 Oregon Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40789 Oregon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40789 Oregon Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40789 Oregon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 40789 Oregon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Valley.
Does 40789 Oregon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40789 Oregon Trail does offer parking.
Does 40789 Oregon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40789 Oregon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40789 Oregon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 40789 Oregon Trail has a pool.
Does 40789 Oregon Trail have accessible units?
No, 40789 Oregon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40789 Oregon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40789 Oregon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40789 Oregon Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40789 Oregon Trail has units with air conditioning.
